Worry not about Muthama's absence from public functions

Missing in action • UDA party chairman Johnson Muthama may have been missing from public functions lately, as was pointed out by Githuku Mungai, but how many Kenyans know who his Jubilee Party counterpart is? poses Benjamin Kibias. “Unlike the UDA chief, most Kenyans do not even know Nelson Ndzuya, who happens to be the chairman of the ruling Jubilee Party.” His contact is [email protected].

‘Lethal’ cash • James Gakuo was quite surprised at what he recently saw in an Equity Bank branch on Covid-19 awareness promotion. Says he: “There was this sticker in the banking hall, with a bullet, bearing the words ‘Avoid handling cash’.” This, James adds, he found shocking as handling money is the bank’s core business. “Or is this what a cashless economy is all about?” His contact is [email protected].

Frightening sparks • At Mara Savanah Estate, Embakasi, in Nairobi’s Eastlands, Ahmed Somow reports, there is an electricity pole that releases frightening sparks. Kenya Power technicians have visited several times but the problem persists. “This has gone on for over a week and yet calls to the utility’s customer care number, *977#, have gone unanswered.” His contact is [email protected].

Locked out • Keen to pay for her business permit, Kwale resident Pauline McKenzie says she sent two emails to the county government but got no reply. “I understand that their system is down but, at the end of the month, they come and fine us. The county is forever seeking ways to make us pay more for licences but is unable to offer decent services.” Her contact is [email protected].

Rebellion • Politicians are to blame for sowing a streak of defiance in youth, says Muriithi King’au. “By design or default, the leaders stoked the fire of rebellion among youth, using the new Sheng catchword ‘sipangwingwi’. They should not lament when they fall victim to the same youthful brigade for they will be reaping what they have sown.” His contact is [email protected].