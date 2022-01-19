Worry not about Muthama's absence from public functions

Missing in action • UDA party chairman Johnson Muthama may have been missing from public functions lately, as was pointed out by Githuku Mungai, but how many Kenyans know who his Jubilee Party counterpart is? poses Benjamin Kibias. “Unlike the UDA chief, most Kenyans do not even know Nelson Ndzuya, who happens to be the chairman of the ruling Jubilee Party.” His contact is [email protected].

