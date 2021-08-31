Withdrawal of US army from Afghanistan amid bombings laudable

BBI • BBI secretariat co-chairpersons Junet Mohamed and Dennis Waweru, who want to appeal against the Court of Appeal judgment that silenced the political reggae, should instead go to the ICC, Eliab Otiato advises. “What makes them think they will get a more favourable verdict at the Supreme Court? They do not seem to have faith in the country's judicial system.” His contact is [email protected]

***

NMS • Rallying efforts to save Nairobi River, Mike Johan says the “medal of shame” goes to Nema, the Environment ministry, the Nairobi Metropolitan Services and the City County government. “The four institutions failed to stop the dumping of raw sewage into the river at Kawangware and Kangemi by unscrupulous landlords and exhauster service providers.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Safaricom • MySafaricomApp is not “100 per cent efficient as Benjamin Chumo would want us to believe”, notes Silas Nyambok. “There are times the identity of the recipient is not shown before pressing the send button due to network hitches and a cancellation is followed by a warning.” But for the overall quality of service and innovation, Silas gives Safaricom a Grade A. His contact is [email protected]

***

Afghanistan • US President Joe Biden’s decision to stick to the August 31 withdrawal date from Afghanistan amid suicide bombings is laudable, says Alex Maina. “It shows determination to ensure that the decades of war end, The Islamic State, which is more brutal than the Taliban, is a bigger threat to attaining peace. Their focus should now be on the Afghanistan-Pakistan IS.” His contact is [email protected]

***

NTSA • Why are public websites slow and online services often break down? asks Boniface Mutua. He singles out Huduma Centre and NTSA, and the Education ministry’s Nemis platform for registering students. “Teachers have to wake up at night to try their luck. Is it the poor web development or corruption that leads to the handing of contracts to incompetent developers?” His contact is [email protected]