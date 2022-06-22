With Gathungu’s reports on questionable spending, heads should roll

Public funds • Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu’s reports have left many Kenyans open-mouthed, says Mwaura Elishifa, over the unmasking of questionable spending of funds by government agencies. “An example is the supply of Sh1.9 billion desks to schools. She has also queried the Sh2.2 billion health insurance cover for the police.” Mwaura wants to see heads roll soon. His contact is [email protected].

****

CBC • Having taken time to listen to and understand the new Competency-Based Curriculum, as a parent and someone interested in the well-being of young people, Bosco Gicheo says it’s “a noble concept with a good structure” but, like all new projects, has challenges, particularly with the pioneer Grade 6. “Overcoming these calls for the concerted efforts of stakeholders.” His contact is [email protected].

****

Dear road • The news of a second tarmac road to be built in Samburu County must be fascinating to most residents but it has aroused Godfrey Kanyagia Chege’s interest for a rather different reason. He is curious that the 24-kilometre road is to be built at a princely Sh1.2 billion. This will be hefty Sh50 million per kilometre. “Will it be a dual carriageway?” His contact is [email protected].

****

Bad example • Shall we ever have peaceful election campaigns “devoid of insults”? asks Ruth Gituma. She is always amused that the “more vulgar the insults, the louder the cheers” for the culprits. And yet, she adds, many often wonder why high school students have no respect for the rules. “They are, of course, getting their briefing from the larger society.” Her contact is [email protected].

****

Alumni • School alumni associations are quite important, says Njeeri Njuguna. She cherishes her own links, particularly with Westlands Primary School, in Nairobi, which she attended in 1971-1980, as well as her former secondary school and university. “I have a strong desire to meet my childhood friends and keep in touch with them. We all owe a lot to our alma mater.” Her contact is [email protected].