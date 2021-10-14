Wind of change in the Judiciary is a good thing

Good court • A wind of change has been blowing through the Judiciary since the appointment of Martha Koome as the Chief Justice. When Ambrose Kasyuki was at the Nunguni Law Courts, in Makueni County, recently, he found a good team. “The Court One magistrate is not only professional but with humour and humility. Probation staff deserve kudos.” His contact [email protected].

***

Graft war • Retired CJ David Maraga has echoed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s remark that “billions are lost daily to corruption”, accusing presidential aspirants of failure to address the issue, says Tim Lyani. He wishes Maraga could hold up his scorecard on fighting graft. “Did he eliminate corruption, nepotism and favouritism in the Judiciary when he was CJ?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Parking cheats • On February 1, William Chege received an SMS from Nairobi City County reminding him to pay parking fee for his car, which, they claimed, was in Industrial Area. The car would be clamped, he was warned. He received yet another SMS saying he had been fined Sh2,200 but given a waiver until October 31. “l was nowhere in Industrial Area.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Delayed claims • Lapfund’s service charter, on its website, states that members’ claims shall be processed within nine days, notes Ben Osowo. However, for several weeks, he has been trying to access his deferred benefits in vain. “Staff give excuses whenever I call. Other members have expressed their frustrations on Facebook. Please settle my claim.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Tight mask • To protect himself from Covid-19, Githuku Mungai often buys face masks from pharmacies in Nairobi at Sh50 each. However, on not finding these recently, he bought one for Sh20 for use the following morning. “When I left the house, it was a bit tight on my ears. I wonder how many people put up with that kind of discomfort daily.” His contact is g[email protected].