Wind of change in the Judiciary is a good thing

Martha Koome

Chief Justice and President of Supreme Court Martha Koome during a past function in Nairobi on June 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Good court • A wind of change has been blowing through the Judiciary since the appointment of Martha Koome as the Chief Justice. When Ambrose Kasyuki was at the Nunguni Law Courts, in Makueni County, recently, he found a good team. “The Court One magistrate is not only professional but with humour and humility. Probation staff deserve kudos.” His contact [email protected].

