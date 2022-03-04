Why send KDF abroad in the face of insecurity at home

Kenya Defence Forces soldiers under Africa Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) patrol Kismayo town in this picture taken on November 22, 2015.

  • On the query as to why some simple things can’t be made locally, Chintan Gohel says it’s not just skills that are needed, but also investment.
  • The Russian invasion of Ukraine “is very similar, if not identical to Iraq’s 1991 incursion into Kuwait”, says Job Momanyi.

War • Kenyan soldiers, Joe Ngige notes, are often called for international duty. “The drills on national parades are out of this world. But they come from a Kenya that seems overpowered and outwitted by bandits in Baringo and Laikipia; a Kenya being terrorised in Lamu and the northeast. It’s ridiculous sending soldiers abroad while we’ve a bigger headache.” His contact is [email protected].

