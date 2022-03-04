Why send KDF abroad in the face of insecurity at home

War • Kenyan soldiers, Joe Ngige notes, are often called for international duty. “The drills on national parades are out of this world. But they come from a Kenya that seems overpowered and outwitted by bandits in Baringo and Laikipia; a Kenya being terrorised in Lamu and the northeast. It’s ridiculous sending soldiers abroad while we’ve a bigger headache.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Acting • The acting Director-General of Health, Dr Patrick Amoth, whom Dave Tumbula was concerned has not been confirmed in the job for too long, is not a peculiar case, says Kenn Otieno. “A classic example was Mrs Mercy Karogo, who acted as Kenya National Examinations Council CEO for nearly five years before being replaced with Dr David Njeng’ere.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Imports • On the query as to why some simple things can’t be made locally, Chintan Gohel says it’s not just skills that are needed, but also investment. “Getting the machines that can produce toothpicks or spare parts for bicycles is a costly affair and a feasibility study is needed before jumping in. Sales have to be high enough to recoup the investment.” His contact [email protected].

***

Contracts • Kenya Power’s demand for enhancement of account deposits, Joseph Kuria totally disagrees with. Says he: “The basic element of a contract is mutual assent expressed by a valid offer and acceptance. Contracts signed 20 years ago are being increased by Sh1,000, with only a text message. Given that it has six million consumers, Sh6 billion will be collected.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Ukraine • The Russian invasion of Ukraine “is very similar, if not identical to Iraq’s 1991 incursion into Kuwait”, says Job Momanyi. “The main difference lies in the world’s response. Whereas Iraq was attacked and repulsed militarily, Russia is only getting sanctions while the Ukraine is being offered no help to defend itself. Maybe Russia is too strong to be attacked?” His contact is [email protected]