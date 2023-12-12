Why ration power when dams are overflowing?

Power paradox • Rationing electricity when hydro-power generation dams are overflowing is paradoxical, says Kamichore Mutindira. “It was interesting to hear Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir announce this. Besides the full dams, Olkaria is very hot and winds are blowing hard, these being the other means for power generation.” He’s reading a sinister plot. His contact is [email protected].

***

Bribery • Why does the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrest only the junior traffic police officers instead of their bosses, to whom the money that is extorted is taken in the evenings, asks Nassir Daud. “For bribery to end on the roads, the EACC should break up the cartels. The juniors are a pawn in the corruption mix. They should arrest all the corrupt senior officials.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Blackouts • The frequent blackouts that are also affecting critical infrastructure such as JKIA in Nairobi, are worrying, says Fredrick Njuki. “The situation is quite alarming, to say the least. It’s, indeed, an implicit admission that Kenya Power has become a national joke. The utility has failed miserably. Heads must roll unless it’s all a cover-up of more sinister motives.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Insurance • The Education ministry should, through the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), ensure teachers get value for the money paid to the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) for their medical cover, says Paul Kimuyu. “It’s unfair for teachers to be turned away by hospitals. The other scheme for teachers through Minet Kenya is limited to only a few hospitals.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Greed • Without naming names, Mwangi wa Karuga says anybody who suddenly falls ill and is taken to a private health facility will not be attended to until a hefty deposit is paid. “No medic will even examine the patient. As a result, some of the people involved in serious road crashes and other accidents will just perish if the deposit is delayed. It’s a really sorry state of affairs.” His contact is [email protected].