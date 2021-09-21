Why Raila should restrain his diehard supporters

ODM leader Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga addresses his supporters at the burial of James Okello at Nyakongo Village in Rarieda, Siaya County, on September 11, 2021. 

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • How is a country reeling under debt distress expected to raise funds for the hefty retirement demands by MCAs and governors, asks Fredrick Njoka.
  • Almost every town, F. Mukembu notes, has informal neighbourhoods with street children.

Fanaticism • Whereas ODM leader Raila Odinga is a “great statesman, fighter for democracy and selfless and visionary leader”, Festus Mwenda says he dreads the man’s fanatical supporters for their crazy zeal. “Most Kenyans are wary of the people of the lakeside region when they talk about ‘sirkal’ (government), indicating they won’t pay rent or bus fare or public services.” His contact is [email protected].

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.