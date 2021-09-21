Why Raila should restrain his diehard supporters

Fanaticism • Whereas ODM leader Raila Odinga is a “great statesman, fighter for democracy and selfless and visionary leader”, Festus Mwenda says he dreads the man’s fanatical supporters for their crazy zeal. “Most Kenyans are wary of the people of the lakeside region when they talk about ‘sirkal’ (government), indicating they won’t pay rent or bus fare or public services.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Pension • How is a country reeling under debt distress expected to raise funds for the hefty retirement demands by MCAs and governors, asks Fredrick Njoka. “President Kenyatta should intervene. The taxes are hardly enough to meet our national expenditure and the economy could collapse. It’s high time we said ‘No’ to these politicians.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Cash crunch • Alex Maina doesn’t like the change of the government funds disbursement mode from quarterly to monthly. “It doesn’t help that key people at the Treasury are denying it. Our government is struggling and this can only spell doom for the logistics division. Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani shouldn’t implement this form of allocation.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Homeless • Almost every town, F. Mukembu notes, has informal neighbourhoods with street children. He is particularly concerned about the soaring numbers in Meru Town. “Meru County should ensure the numbers don’t reach unmanageable levels.” The children, he pleads, should be taken to a children’s home where they can get basic education.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Roadside loos • Road contractors who cause motorists and their passengers to spend many hours stuck in traffic jams should be required to provide mobile roadside toilets, says Prof Sam Chege. Writing from Kansas, United States, he adds: “I’ve heard far too many sad and uncomfortable stories and it’s time to protect the dignity of the Kenyan road users.” His contact is [email protected].