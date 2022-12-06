Why Raila Odinga is making a big blunder 

Low profile • Though it’s the duty of the opposition to keep the government in check, Raila Odinga, who has earned respect internationally for fighting for democracy, is making a big blunder, says Prof Chris Macoloo. “If I were him, I would have kept a low profile to let President William Ruto implement his manifesto and only waited for the people to seek my help.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Hybrid system • Having experienced hitches registering land documents at Ardhi House, Nairobi, many had hoped digitisation would be the solution, says Njora Waweru. However, the digital Ardhisasa system often fails and without the physical files backup, transactions worth billions stall to the chagrin of buyers, sellers, and banks. “Why not have a hybrid system?” His contact is [email protected]

***

More tutors • A major shortage of teachers has hit the northern, northeastern and coastal regions, as non-locals seek transfers over insecurity, says Elvis Masika Nyongesa. “The crisis is being felt in Wajir, Mandera, Moyale, Turkana, Samburu, and West Pokot.” Elvis wants education authorities to discourage the transfers and post more teachers to these places. His contact is [email protected]

***

Internal probe • As children are now home for holidays, parents must closely monitor what they are doing, says F. Mukembu. “Bar and nightclub owners should not sell beer to youth. They should demand identification from customers to keep out juveniles. We need collective responsibility and teamwork to control our children during the festive season.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Impetus • A good day, Mwangi Karuga says, “should begin with thanks to God”. This should be followed by a 15-minute jog or run to keep fit. “Then rest for 10 minutes and take a shower and a heavy breakfast before going to work. This will give you the impetus needed for work. Have a positive attitude and know how to shoulder possible disappointments.” His contact is [email protected]