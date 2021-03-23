Why not try female President like Tanzania?

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan

New Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan inspects a military honour guard at her swearing-in ceremony as the country's first female President, following the sudden death of President John Magufuli, at State House in Dar es Salaam on March 19, 2021.

Photo credit: STR | AFP
By  The Watchman

  • Tanzania has leapfrogged Kenya in political maturity by installing a female President, says X. N. Iraki.
  • This at a time Kenyans are undecided on who will be the fifth President next year.

Women’s time • Tanzania “has leapfrogged us in political maturity”, says X. N. Iraki. It now has a female President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, who will complete the remaining term of the late John Magufuli, adds the don. This comes at a time when Kenyans are undecided on who will be the fifth President next year. “Why not try a woman? Who will that be? Can she, please, stand up?” His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.

