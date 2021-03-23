Why not try female President like Tanzania?

Women’s time • Tanzania “has leapfrogged us in political maturity”, says X. N. Iraki. It now has a female President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, who will complete the remaining term of the late John Magufuli, adds the don. This comes at a time when Kenyans are undecided on who will be the fifth President next year. “Why not try a woman? Who will that be? Can she, please, stand up?” His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.

Shock pick • Diana Mandu is unhappy that former Kemsa board chairman Kembi Gitura has been picked to head another key parastatal with the investigations into the multi-billion-shilling Covid-19 scandal on. “President Uhuru Kenyatta’s choice of Gitura as the chairman of Communication Authority of Kenya is unfair as the tender scandal has not been solved.” Her contact is dianamandu33@gmail.com.

Backing Epra • Kenyans have, rightly, complained about high fuel prices raising the cost of living in an economy battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, says Job Momanyi. But he finds the criticism of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority unfair. “Contrary to popular belief, Epra does not determine prices; it only enforces existing laws and policies.” His contact is jobmomanyi@yahoo.com.

‘Dereliction Square’ • The City Square Post Office building on Haile Selassie Avenue in downtown Nairobi has fallen into disrepair, moans Thomas Yebei. “It’s dirty and crying out for a new coat of paint. It’s a shame that a building sitting in such a prime location has been left to rot despite being one of very best in this area. Can the authorities save this building?” His contact is tomyebei@yahoo.com.

Exam integrity • With the KCPE and KCSE exams under way, Alnashir Walji says, the authorities must ensure there is no leakage of papers or any other form of cheating. “Vigilance must be stepped up at the exam centres and invigilation strengthened. Education contributes to national development, hence the need to enhance management.” His contact is alnashirdwalji@yahoo.com.