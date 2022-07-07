Why MPs who passed bad bills may just sneak back

Treadmill • Kenyans are so obsessed with the presidential candidates that MPs who failed to check the Executive’s excesses could just sneak back, Benjamin Ashuma warns. These lawmakers, he explains, passed bad bills and even allowed a high debt ceiling and will continue to do so if re-elected. “It’s like a treadmill. You think you are moving but you ain’t going nowhere!” His contact is [email protected].

Performers • The people long for leaders who will solve their problems, says Joseph Kodonyo. He begs to disagree with the claim that the voters “are just pessimistic” about the so-called recycled politicians. “What the people need to look at is the development track record of those seeking leadership. We want transformational leaders and not politicians.” His contact is [email protected].

Crowds • Politicians campaigning for the coming elections, Dave Tumbula notes, have perfected methods for creating crowds. “School buses are being used to ferry crowds from one rally to another. Also, after the rallies, people are directed to school grounds or other open spaces, where groups of 10 or so are given Sh1,000 notes to find change and share. The motivation is the cash and not any message.”

Courses • The 2021 KCSE exam candidates “who were lucky to attain a Grade C+ and above” have now been placed in the various universities, says Anthony Achayo. He, therefore, appeals to the parents and guardians to let them pursue the courses they chose. “Let us not force them to do what we want. That will make them fail to work hard in studies and succeed.” His contact is [email protected].

Spousal strife • Money is the main cause of fights in many marriages, notes Lenah Mutanu. “These are tough economic times and the salaries many people earn are not enough to cater for families’ needs. This leads to divorce if the problem is not solved. Couples should seek better ways of solving problems amicably, more so in these days of high cost of living.” Her contact is [email protected].