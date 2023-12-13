Why is power rationing only in Western Kenya?

Rationing • Could the decision to start rationing electricity supply in Western Kenya be because the region has the most archaic electricity lines that need to be quickly replaced or there could be an ulterior motive, asks Dave Tumbula, in response to Energy CS Davis Chirchir’s recent announcement.

“Why not alternate the rationing so that every region feels the pinch of the inconvenience?” he wonders.

Marginal lands • The best Jamhuri Day gift President William Ruto should give to the northeastern region since independence 60 years ago is connection to the national electricity grid, says Nassir Daud Hussein.

“Roads in Ademasajida and other Wajir subcounties should also be tarmarked. The region has borne the brunt of marginalisation for too long. This should change.”

Parastatals • A lot of economic value should be unlocked through the privatisation of the state enterprises, notes university business don XN Iraki, adding: “What is debatable, however, is how it will be done. Will taxpayers get value for money? There are two options: One is through initial public offer with a quota for the ‘hustlers’. The other is to auction them to the highest bidder .”

Medical camp • Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s spouse, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, deserves congratulations for sponsoring a medical camp for matatu drivers and conductors in Nairobi’s city centre, says Carol Rotich.

“The health check-ups initiative, which took place on Aga Khan Walk last week, was timely and laudable. Keep up the good work, Pastor Dorcas!”

Male cut • The “thinking behind the Bill to make male circumcision mandatory is faulty”, says Mwangi Wanjohi.

“This is a law that, even if it was enacted, wouldn’t be easy to enforce. Some goals are better achieved through increased sensitisation, public education and persuasion. Teach the people the benefits of circumcision and they just adopt it willingly.”

