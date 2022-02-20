Why finance recurrent expenditure through debts?

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani.

Photo credit: File
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Debt can be controlled through legislation and not ‘eating’ houses, says W. Kimariech.
  • Water is a key therapy that is ignored by many, remarks Mwangi Karuga.

Debts • The government’s recurrent expenditure is being financed through debts, signalling a dire situation, says W. Kimariech. “Creating a Public Debt Management Authority (PDMD) is not the solution. There are moribund institutions set up for political convenience and PDMA will be no exception. Debt can be controlled through legislation and not ‘eating’ houses!” His contact is [email protected].

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.