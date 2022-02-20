Why finance recurrent expenditure through debts?

Debts • The government’s recurrent expenditure is being financed through debts, signalling a dire situation, says W. Kimariech. “Creating a Public Debt Management Authority (PDMD) is not the solution. There are moribund institutions set up for political convenience and PDMA will be no exception. Debt can be controlled through legislation and not ‘eating’ houses!” His contact is [email protected].

***

Danger • Words “are powerful, use them carefully”, Chris Kiriba advises. “As we grow older, we should be very careful in choosing our words. Words can build and words can destroy.” Standing on a podium and mentioning a top leader’s mother in a crude way, he warns, can only attract a similar response. “Who is the loser here? Where did our manners go?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Health • The government has prioritised healthcare as one of the pillars of its Big Four agenda, says Alnashir Walji. “From the outset, statistics must be provided on life expectancy.” He also lauds the Health authorities for their handling of Covid-19 that has contained the contagion. “We may be lacking in other areas but health makes up for this.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Health • Water is a key therapy that is ignored by many, remarks Mwangi Karuga. Waxing knowledgeable, he lists diabetes, and kidney illnesses as easier to manage by drinking plenty of water. At least eight glasses a day, he adds, will help the liver, blood purification and circulation. “Dehydration is dangerous. Don’t wait to get thirsty to drink water.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Roads • The last time Safari Rally cars passed through his home village, X.N. Iraki recalls, he was in primary school. This year, the cars came again, evoking a lot of nostalgia. “The clouds of dust left no doubt that my village has not seen a tarmac road in the 59 years of uhuru. I shall not disclose the name of the place. However, my governor, MP, senator and MCA know it.” His contact is [email protected]