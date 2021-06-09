Why do our leaders like to play to the gallery?

Doublespeak • Numbers don’t lie, remarks Ruth Gituma, on the high Covid-19 infections in Kisumu, fuelled by the recklessness during the Madaraka Day celebrations. Says she: “The county leadership had denied there was a spike, against expert advice. Barely a week later, Governor Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o has issued stringent guidelines. Why do leaders like to play to the gallery?” His contact is rgitum@gmail.com.

***

Down the drain • Water is leaking into and damaging Arboretum Road in Nairobi, claims Churchill Amatha. “This is becoming more visible. How I wish Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company and NMS could address this problem! The water being wasted could be supplied to Nairobians, who have borne the brunt of rationing for many years.” His contact is amatha@hotmail.co.uk.

***

Water plan • Maasai Mara University student Rachael Wangari says she has had to cope with two contrasting adverse weather conditions in Narok County: Floods and drought. “Locals have no access to clean water throughout the year. Dams should be built to save water, which is purified for people and animals to consume in the dry season.” Her contact is rachaelayimba@gmail.com.

***

Traffic puzzle • Traffic lights on Ngong Road and Ring Road, Kileleshwa, are among the best in the country, says Charles Jowi. “What puzzles me is why police must work parallel to the traffic control system. They stop vehicles when the lights turn green and allow traffic to flow when the lights go red. Traffic police should only arrest drivers who jump the lights!” His contact is jowi@gmail.com.

***

‘Delay Road’ • The tarmacking of Road C, which runs parallel to Mombasa Road, Dave Tumbula says, is one of the best examples of excellent infrastructure development in Nairobi. “However, I’m surprised that the contractor completed the job and disappeared some time last year and it’s yet to be commissioned. I’m also surprised that the road has not been renamed after some hero.”