Why do our leaders like to play to the gallery?

Raila Odinga

A crowd welcomes ODM leader Raila Odinga at Kondele area in Kisumu, while he was on his way to Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium for Madaraka Day celebrations on June 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

  • Water is leaking into and damaging Arboretum Road in Nairobi, claims Churchill Amatha

Doublespeak • Numbers don’t lie, remarks Ruth Gituma, on the high Covid-19 infections in Kisumu, fuelled by the recklessness during the Madaraka Day celebrations. Says she: “The county leadership had denied there was a spike, against expert advice. Barely a week later, Governor Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o has issued stringent guidelines. Why do leaders like to play to the gallery?” His contact is rgitum@gmail.com.

