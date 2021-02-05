Why borrow Sh1 trillion and have Sh2 billion stolen daily?

Looting • When a country that borrows Sh1 trillion to repay old loans and get more, John Nyaga says, he can’t understand why it would allow Sh2 billion to be stolen daily. “Is it by accident or design that the vicious cycle of borrowing, repayment and corruption have fallen into such a perfect symmetry of ruin and how can we escape from the loop?” he asks. His contact is nyagawetu@gmail.com.

Leaders • Festus Mwenda is alarmed at how politicians are hell-bent on polarising the nation in pursuit of their own selfish interests. Says he: “Fellow citizens of this great nation, it’s really painful observing the madness that is being portrayed by our political leaders, who want to burn this country in their bid to get elected.” His contact is fmwenda87@gmail.com.

No roads • Scanning through Kiambu Governor James Nyoro’s impressive list of infrastructure projects, James Githinji says he was stunned by the omission of Ruiru Town, where the roads “are in a very sorry state”. The irony, he adds, is that Ruiru provides a substantial portion of the county’s revenue. “Can the governor explain why the disparity in development?” His contact is jgithinji2012@gmail.com

Promise • Emmanuel Waya, a Jamii Telekom Faiba customer (No. 0747888800) since it launched its 4G-internet service, says the firm is advertising the new esim service (embedded sim card) that it can’t deliver. On its website and in SMS, it brags that it offers esim service, but on visiting the JTL Centre in Nairobi, he learnt that they are still only testing it. His contact is emmanuelwaya@gmail.com.

Walkways • The beautiful walkways on Ngong Road, Nairobi, being damaged by rogue matatu drivers must be protected, says Churchill Amatha. However, he is sceptical about the tendency to over-rely on the police. “With widespread indiscipline, they can’t be everywhere. We should learn from Dar es Salaam and make pavements one-foot high.” His contact is amatha@hotmail.co.uk.

