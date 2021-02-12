Why isn’t anyone asking students why they are burning schools

Strikes • As student unrest persists, Derrick Deya says he has been keenly following the debate on the probable causes. “Many people have come up with conspiracy theories. Why isn’t anyone asking the students themselves why they are doing this? It will help instead of coming up with weird ideas such as reintroducing the cane, and scrapping boarding schools.” His contact is okide2002@yahoo.com.

Vandals • The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has noted Joe Musyoki’s claim about vandalism on the construction of theNairobi Expressway, says Charles Njogu, the assistant director, corporate communication. KeNHA, he adds, wishes to assure Musyoki and others that the contractor is undertaking quality assurance checks to ensure safety. The contact is communication@kenha.co.ke.

Pay-for-use • There is nothing peculiar about Kenyans being asked to pay to use a public road and recoup the cost of its construction, says Paul Ngugi. “Nairobi Expressway is not the only such project. Universities are built with tax revenue and students pay fees. The SGR was built with loans. The pay-for-use concept is found in other countries.” His contact is ngugi.pen@gmail.com.

Masks • Police, Joseph Macharia notes, have lately been arresting the people not wearing face masks in public and extorting bribes. However, top leaders organise huge rallies, especially during weekends, flouting Covid-19 protocols, and the police are only interested in protecting the VIPs. “Arrest even the top leaders flouting the rules, too,” he demands. His contact is joemacharia@yahoo.com.

Graft • As the graft menace continues to ravage the country, with devastating consequences, David Ngumi is convinced that the biggest culprits are in the political class. Says he: “It would be interesting to carry out a survey to establish the percentage of Kenyans, who seriously believe there is a politician who is genuine about fighting corruption.” davidngumi15@gmail.com.