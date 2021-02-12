Why isn’t anyone asking students why they are burning schools

Dorm fire Bomet

Fire burns a dormitory at Kimulot Boys High School in Bomet County on January 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • There is nothing peculiar about Kenyans being asked to pay to use a public road and recoup the cost of its construction, says Paul Ngugi.
  • As the graft menace continues to ravage the country, David Ngumi is convinced the biggest culprits are in the political class.

Strikes • As student unrest persists, Derrick Deya says he has been keenly following the debate on the probable causes. “Many people have come up with conspiracy theories. Why isn’t anyone asking the students themselves why they are doing this? It will help instead of coming up with weird ideas such as reintroducing the cane, and scrapping boarding schools.” His contact is okide2002@yahoo.com.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.