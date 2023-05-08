Who will restore the pride of Kenya Airways?

Shame of Africa • National carrier Kenya Airways, which touts itself as the ‘Pride of Africa’, has failed to stop its decline into the shame of the continent, says Jim Okwako. “I would love to see a turn-around in its fortunes as it climbs out of the bottomless pit into which billions of shillings in hefty bailouts are sunk every year. Who will restore the immense pride in the airline that most of us once felt as Kenyans?”

***

Going to pot • The decision by Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) to offer “free storage period for cargo at Mombasa port and ICDs is shocking”, says BJK Karingithi. “KPA should, instead, strive to enhance efficiency and increase business volumes. What a national shame! Ports are not warehouses. Just check out Singapore, Dubai, Felixstowe, Rotterdam and others.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Loophole • The managers of some office blocks and other prime buildings in Nairobi and other major towns are doing a huge disservice to all by requiring visitors or even regular customers to leave their private personal information at the reception before entering their premises, says Mwangi Karuga, adding: “It’s very risky as there are fraudsters all over!” His contact is [email protected]

***

Sounding the Ngong • The road that branches off from Ngong Road to the Ngong standard gauge railway (SGR) station is in a deplorable state and crying out for immediate intervention to restore it, says Sylvester Butoyi. He hopes Kajiado leaders, including Governor Joseph ole Lenku, will see the urgency and vital need to go to the rescue of the many suffering local residents. His contact is [email protected]

***

Heroic duo • Hats off to the Taru and Roan Carr-Hartley brothers “for their dare-devilish rescue of lorry driver James Rufus Kinyua, who was marooned in floods in Galana, Tana River, says Dr Okumba Miruka. “The two helicopter pilots really deserve national honours instead of those ne’er-do-well political clowns and other caricatures that (often) pollute the lists.” His contact is [email protected]