Wheels of justice painfully slow in Kenya

Former Laikipia MP Mathew Lempurkel

Former Laikipia MP Mathew Lempurkel (centre) is escorted to board a prison van at the Milimani High Court on November 5, 2021 to start his one-year jail term for assaulting sitting MP Sarah Korere in 2016.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The government machinery should stop the “rising madness of teenage pregnancies”, says Gilbert Sande.
  • Kitale-Mile Tisa Road which runs through Trans-Nzoia and Uasin Gishu counties is pathetic, James Kanindo laments.

Sloth in Judiciary • The jailing of former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel for an offence he committed five years ago is a serious indictment of the Judiciary, remarks Thomas Yebei. “It’s sad that an assault case took so long to conclude. At this rate, there can be no assurance that the pending mega corruption cases will be concluded in this generation.” His contact is [email protected].

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.