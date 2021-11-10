Wheels of justice painfully slow in Kenya

Sloth in Judiciary • The jailing of former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel for an offence he committed five years ago is a serious indictment of the Judiciary, remarks Thomas Yebei. “It’s sad that an assault case took so long to conclude. At this rate, there can be no assurance that the pending mega corruption cases will be concluded in this generation.” His contact is [email protected].

Old transformers • Residents of Nairobi’s upmarket Parklands and Westlands suburbs are frustrated about frequent power fluctuations that damage their electrical appliances, says Shobhna Shah. “We appeal to the highest authority in the energy sector to liaise with the government to look into this matter and replace all the 100-year-old transformers.” Her contact is [email protected].

Teen mums • The government machinery should stop the “rising madness of teenage pregnancies”, says Gilbert Sande. “It makes no sense to keep complaining about it. Behind every teenage pregnancy, there is a man or a fellow teenager. All the pregnant teens should be quizzed to reveal those responsible so that action can be taken against them. Take a leaf from Uganda.” His contact is [email protected].

Pothole Highway • Kitale-Mile Tisa Road which runs through Trans-Nzoia and Uasin Gishu counties is pathetic, James Kanindo laments. “Driving from Kitale to Eldoret, which should take 43 minutes, now takes hours. I recently drove slowly and counted 1,003 potholes. It’s dangerous, especially at night, having to dodge them. The Kenya Highways Authority should fix the road.” His contact is [email protected].

Food puzzle • Writing from deep in the North Rift food basket, Liz Scott, of Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, takes issue with a pronouncement on how the government intends to deal with the perennial challenge of relief food supplies. “Refer to Tuesday’s Daily Nation news report, ‘Drought-hit Kenyans to receive cash, not food aid’. Where will they buy the food?” Her contact is [email protected].