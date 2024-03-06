What we must do to have a sober and healthier nation

Sobriety • Alarmed at the increasing illicit alcohol deaths, Jimmy Thumbi pities the victims’ families. “This is a senseless thing, as alcohol has no benefits whatsoever. I think it’s time to ban the manufacture and sale of alcohol. Closing bars will save the money used to fight the vice and we will have a sober and healthier nation.” His contact is [email protected]

Racket • After doing a tally of the power outages affecting Funyula and Budalang’i constituencies in Busia County, Jim Okwako says he’s convinced there’s a racket going on. “We experience power blackouts lasting many hours almost daily. I’m told the emergency section for the area is based at Port Victoria. Can the utility urgently investigate, if only to rule out manipulation for personal gain?”

Big Bad Bridge • Was the reconstruction of Likoni Road, in Nairobi’s Industrial Area, from House of Manji to Jogoo Road through BAT meant to start and end at the bridge from either side, asks Willis Aguko. “The work done on both sides is excellent but the bridge has crater-like potholes and is narrow. This causes traffic jams during rush hours.” His contact is [email protected]

Road hogs • You need well-trained officers to enforce traffic rules, says Diana D’Souza. “I’ve been saying this for years. Boda boda should not be allowed on the road unless they adhere to traffic rules and regulations, including obeying traffic lights.” Muthangari Road, off Gitanga Road, west of Nairobi’s city centre, she adds, is notorious for speeding and dangerous drivers. Her contact is [email protected]

Westlands • Nairobi’s Westlands suburb has grown into a spectacular neighbourhood with imposing shopping malls, like Sarit and Westgate, notes Alnashir D. Walji. “Residents love to throng posh cafes to dine and interact in an affluent metropolis that compares favourably with the shopping commercial hub of Dubai. The thriving technopolis rivals Abuja and Cairo!” His contact is [email protected]