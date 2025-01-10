What the government should do to create more jobs for the youth

Employment • The government, Chris Kiriba advises, “should just try to think out of the box if it’s really serious about creating employment for youth”. It should, for example, aim at attracting some large companies that can hire more than 1,000 people and grant them tax waivers for, say, a year. “Suppose this is done for the next four years, what do you think will happen?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Creativity • Kenyans can be very creative in articulating their concerns and denouncing evil, remarks Jim Webo. “The silhouettes on online platforms critical of the top leaders are cleverly drawn to convey the messages intended. But even more fascinating is the description of the broad-based government that includes opposition politicians as bread-based to drive home the idea of pursuit of self-interest.”

***

Results • Over the years, the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) has always released the national examination results on time during the December holidays, notes Mary Muthoni. However, she suspects that the scrapping last year of the KCPE and KCSE performance ranking has left a void. “The delay this year may just have an adverse effect.” Her email address is [email protected].

***

Beauty • Some fellows did a wonderful job of planting trees and flowers on Ngong Road, at Nairobi Area Police headquarters and the Kenyatta National Hospital, says David Jasondu. “However, the trees are becoming bushy and need to be trimmed and grass cut to enhance the beauty. We need more of such actions to reclaim the beauty of the city,” concludes Jasondu. Email address [email protected].

***

Meetings • The most popular meeting points in Nairobi’s central business district include the National Archives, Ambassadeur Hotel, and the Kencom bus stop, notes David Githae. He’s, therefore, wondering why the city county can’t exploit this potential. “Can’t the county government construct some sheds for the residents and visitors to the city and as a sign of its goodwill?” His contact is [email protected].