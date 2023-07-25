What next after Azimio called off demos?





Way forward • Now that Azimio has called off their weekly demonstrations slated for today in favour of mourning those killed and empathise with those injured and hospitalised or arrested by the police, Opiyo Oduwo wants to know the next move. “We need to know so that we can plan. This matter has not been resolved. It has only been suspended and the future is unpredictable.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Fleeting power • Power is transient, warns Fred Njuki, disturbed by the feud between President William Ruto and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta. “A retiring leader should enjoy his peace. Going after Uhuru’s mother, a former First Lady, by withdrawing her guards and the police raid at his son’s home are wrong. He handed over power peacefully. Let him be.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Right to security • Mama Ngina Kenyatta is being treated as Uhuru’s mother with her security withdrawn “just because it’s alleged that he’s funding maandamano”, notes Stephen Masambu. This, he cautions, is “setting a very bad precedent because the former First Lady (First President Jomo Kenyatta’s widow) is entitled to state security for life, unless we change the law”. His contact is [email protected]

***

Uncertainty • Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s revelation that the protests and chaos in Kenya are benefiting her country is food for thought, says Jimmy Thumbi. “It’s unfortunate and sad. She says investors are fleeing Kenya to Tanzania. We should learn from this; no foreigner will risk investing where there is no peace. Our leaders must restore it.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Speedy justice • Justice was finally done for the young boy whose eyes were gorged by his relatives in Kisii County with the culprits handed long jail sentences, says Evans Macharia Mwangi. “The case did not take long like many others. Kudos to the magistrate and others who ensured it was quickly concluded. Can other courts take a leaf from this?” His contact is [email protected]