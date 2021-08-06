What happened to our sportsmen and women in Tokyo?

Faith Kipyegon

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon celebrates after winning the women's 1,500m gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 06, 2021. 

Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group
  • Could Team Kenya's poor performance be a reflection of the state of our economy, national exhaustion and obsession with politics? poses X.N. Iraki.
Olympics • Reacting to the poor showing by Kenyans in the Tokyo Olympics, university don X.N. Iraki poses: “What has happened to our sportsmen and women? Could the poor performance be a reflection of the state of our economy, national exhaustion and obsession with politics? We can’t blame Covid-19. The Ministry of Sports owes us an explanation.” His contact is [email protected].

