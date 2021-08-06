What happened to our sportsmen and women in Tokyo?

Olympics • Reacting to the poor showing by Kenyans in the Tokyo Olympics, university don X.N. Iraki poses: “What has happened to our sportsmen and women? Could the poor performance be a reflection of the state of our economy, national exhaustion and obsession with politics? We can’t blame Covid-19. The Ministry of Sports owes us an explanation.” His contact is [email protected].

Trip • The explanation by some allies of Deputy President William Ruto that he was blocked from going to Uganda to learn some key lessons from Yoweri Museveni’s NRM has stunned Tim Lyani. Says he: “NRM’s suppression of the opposition is not worth emulating. If they want to learn tricks on how to rule Kenya for 35 years, then they are not worth voting for.” His contact is [email protected].

Role model • On DP Ruto’s aborted Uganda trip, Prof Sam Chege has noted remarks made by Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi. Writing from Kansas, US, Prof Chege adds: “Sudi revealed that they wanted to learn how the NRM has stayed in power for almost 40 years. Well, if your mentor is a dictatorship, what type of government are you hoping to form in Kenya?” His contact is [email protected].

Form One • Taking their children for the Form One admission has been quite frustrating for some parents, says Faith Wangechi. “It’s so painful to realise that your child’s name is not on the school list despite having been placed. Someone will have bribed so that his child is admitted instead. Rid the education offices of corruption.” His contact is [email protected].

Symbol • The inclusion of a snake symbol in the Kenya Medical Research Institute’s logo, Samwel Sitati says, “is weird, scary and astonishing”. He adds: “I know Kemri does research in medicine but couldn’t they have used another symbol? As an African, you can understand how I feel about this. They could even have used a mosquito.” His contact is [email protected].