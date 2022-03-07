Let’s be realistic, we’ll still work after polls, taxes won’t be abolished

Kenya Kwanza rally in Nyeri County

Mr Moses Wetang'ula addresses a Kenya Kwanza rally in Nyeri County on March 7, 2022.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Vanity of politics • Kenyans “should not invest too much emotionally in who will win August 9 general election”, university don and business guru X. N. Iraki advises. “After the poll, the sun will still rise from the east and set in the west. We shall still work and taxes won’t be abolished. Past elections have confirmed this. Let’s be realistic, fellow countrymen and women!” His contact is [email protected].

