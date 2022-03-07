Let’s be realistic, we’ll still work after polls, taxes won’t be abolished

Vanity of politics • Kenyans “should not invest too much emotionally in who will win August 9 general election”, university don and business guru X. N. Iraki advises. “After the poll, the sun will still rise from the east and set in the west. We shall still work and taxes won’t be abolished. Past elections have confirmed this. Let’s be realistic, fellow countrymen and women!” His contact is [email protected].

Water e-bills • Calling Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company is city resident Mahendra Kumar Shah. He is rather concerned that he has not received any PDF e-bills for two account numbers, 5045666 and 5205559, in spite of having registered for them many times. “I have received no e-bills by email and any explanation or comment will be welcome,” he pleads. His contact is [email protected].

Old is gold • Ageing should not limit one’s dream of making it in life, says Eddah Waithaka. In fact, she adds, it should be the proof of adequate experience. “Prominent people such as American President Joe Biden, 79, have proved this to be true. Our very own Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga, 77, is gunning for the presidency.” Her contact is [email protected].

Accept, move on • Wiper party leader and former Vice-President Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka should, during the talks to form new coalitions, stop dwelling on how ODM chief Raila Odinga allegedly betrayed him before, dust himself up and move on, says Chris Kiriba. “If he has, indeed, seen a Damascus moment, he should forgive all his perceived betrayers.” His contact is [email protected].

Nuclear bubble • The Russian invasion and pounding of Ukraine with tanks and missiles has proved the myth of nuclear weapons as a deterrent to war, says Dave Tumbula. “Amassing the deadly weapons emboldens the powerful nations to attack the weak ones, knowing that fellow nuclear powers will not dare try to stop them. Russia is now using its nuclear might for sheer aggression.”



