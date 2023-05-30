Costly junkets • That President William Ruto wants an extra Sh1.3 billion for his foreign junkets “is not only laughable but also a sick joke”, says Stephen Masambu. “Why waste public funds on programmes that are not worthwhile? We must not live beyond our means. The President came to power on the platform of austerity measures. Is he listening to himself?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Hidden agenda • Suspicious about the real intentions behind the Finance Bill, 2023, Ruth Gituma says “there’s clearly a hidden agenda”. She, therefore, demands clarity on some issues. “Will employers continue paying housing allowance even as they match the three per cent levy? I can foresee massive layoffs. I just hope this bill will not see the light of day.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

In memoriam • On the state of the nation, Fredrick Imani says he really misses the country that he used to know and like. “Kenya was very smart. A loaf of bread cost Sh20. Our parents would shop at a supermarket with only Sh200. The government should help to return Kenya to where it once was. Today, Sh1,000 can only buy two kilos of sugar and a loaf of bread.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Inspiration • The residents of Garissa County, Nassir Daudi notes, are pleased with the recent appointment of one of their own, Mulki Warsame, to the board of the Kenya Export and Branding Agency. “She is a conscientious leader who is a role model to the millions of northeastern youth. We wish her well on her selection by President Ruto to serve in that position.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Banality • Waxing knowledgeable, Anyamba Chukunzira explains that the suffix ‘let’, when used after a noun, denotes its diminutive form. “A piglet is a young pig. I wonder why some of our women’s football teams, including the national side, refer to themselves in such a manner—Harambee Starlets, Ulinzi Starlets and Bunyore Starlets. Let’s be more creative!” His contact is [email protected]