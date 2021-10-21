Wang’uru International Stadium. Really?

White lies • As Kirinyaga County hosted the Mashujaa Day celebrations on Wednesday, it’s the venue that has been trending. Says Evans Macharia Mwangi: “It’s laughable to hear politicians tell white lies. They referred to Wang’uru International Stadium. What do they take us for? We know what it takes to put up an international stadium. This is an improved playground.” His contact is [email protected].

Curfew • There is a compelling reason why university don X.N. Iraki won’t celebrate the lifting of the Covid-19 curfew. “The curfew was only 25 per cent of the 24-hour day. What could you not do? Was it the biggest impediment to socioeconomic progress? Time is one of the key resources you need to be productive. Let’s see if the stock index will rise on Monday.” His contact is [email protected].

ID • On the recent Huduma Namba card nullification, Carlos Kamau begs to differ with High Court Judge Cyrus Ngaah. “I’m amazed at the casual manner in which the registration was dismissed. Most Kenyans believe in the need to combine their numerous ID cards. I think he threw out the government initiative on the whim of public participation.” His contact is [email protected].

Poor quality • The National Construction Authority (NCA) should not heap the entire blame for the collapse of buildings under construction on developers and contractors, remarks Buxton Embalabala. Also culpable for the incidents, in which workers have been killed and others injured, he adds, are manufacturers who supply poor quality materials. His contact is [email protected].

Value addition • There is a need for value addition to miraa and muguka, says Benard Ngetich. “They need to be more innovative. Apart from the traditional way of chewing the twigs and leaves, the government should help the farmers to make cigarettes. Kenya has a monopoly of the miraa and muguka trade. You can imagine the economic impact!” His contact is [email protected].