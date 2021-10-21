Wang’uru International Stadium. Really?

Construction work at Wang'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County

Construction work at Wang'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County on October 5, 2021. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

  • Says Evans Macharia Mwangi: “It’s laughable to hear politicians tell white lies. They referred to Wang’uru International Stadium."
White lies • As Kirinyaga County hosted the Mashujaa Day celebrations on Wednesday, it’s the venue that has been trending. Says Evans Macharia Mwangi: “It’s laughable to hear politicians tell white lies. They referred to Wang’uru International Stadium. What do they take us for? We know what it takes to put up an international stadium. This is an improved playground.” His contact is [email protected].

