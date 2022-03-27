Voters should soberly weigh political pledges

False promises • As the country inches towards the August 9 elections, the political aspirants traversing the counties for support are giving many pledges that cannot be implemented due to the dire economic situation, says F. Mukembu. The voters, he pleads, should soberly weigh the pledges, as the reality on the ground is far from what politicians are promising.” His contact is [email protected].

Poster problem • The election campaigns poster menace looms again ahead of the elections, warns Dorcas Wanjiru Kamaru. “Aspirants’ portraits are all over the place with nobody to clean up the mess. The government should revamp the Kazi Mtaani programme to conserve the environment and create jobs for youth. We need a clean environment.” Her contact is [email protected].

Kalonzo-speak • Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s political statements on the disagreements in forging alliances “betray the very diplomatic resume that he often wraps himself in”, remarks Taabu Tele. The former Vice-President has, Taabu adds, exhibited divisive politics, which risks trivialising his most notable asset as a top peacemaker and reconciliator. His contact is [email protected].

Rogue riders • Boda boda riders are once again flouting traffic rules in Nairobi as if there was no major crackdown recently, says Ernest Saina. “They jump the lights, don’t yield at roundabouts, don’t wear helmets, carry more than one passenger and ride on the wrong side, and on walkways. What became of the task force appointed two years ago to streamline this?” His contact is [email protected].

Gory gridlock • In the 10 years since the Thika Superhighway’s inception, it has become evident that the morning gridlock is due to a traffic convergence from Kiambu and Muthaiga roads, says James Githinji. “Immediately after this section, traffic flows smoothly on Murang’a Road or Professor Wangari Maathai Road. KeNHA should have found a solution.” His contact is [email protected].