Voters will have the final say in BBI referendum

Grant • As an incentive to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, Eliab Otiato notes, MCAs have been promised car grants of Sh2 million each. However, he adds, the final decision will have to be made by the voters if the MCAs endorse the holding of a referendum. “I feel that even Wanjiku (the ordinary Kenyan) should be given a grant to pass the BBI,” pleads Eliab, whose contact is mabwaeliab@gmail.com.

Buy local • Tongue-in-cheek, university don X.N. Iraki says that “instead of giving our MCAs money to buy cars, most likely imported fuel guzzlers, we should buy them BJ50 cars made in Laikipia”. He adds: “This will not only spur industrialisation, but keep money in Kenya to spur further economic growth. The cars look great, particularly for the MCAs.” His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.

Unity • Charity is a virtue that should always be emulated, notes F. Mukembu, citing an inspiring example from Tharaka-Nithi County where a fire broke out, killing one child. “ Villagers and well wishers contributed and by the time the child was laid to rest, a new house had been put up. This is the kind of spirit I wish our leaders could embrace.” His contact is fmukembu@gmail.com.

Brutality • There has been an upsurge in domestic violence across the country, says Alnashir Walji. Media reports of hacked bodies being dumped following quarrels have been rampant. “The horrendous crimes over marital differences and finances leave families devastated. This brutality should never be tolerated,” declares Alnashir, whose contact is alnashirdwalji@yahoo.com.

Reality • Many people are undergoing a lot of tribulations because of copy cat behaviour, says Paul Maina. “They end up accumulating a lot of debts as they engage in get-rich quick schemes.” He has advice for them. “Know that you are who you are. You are wonderfully made to perform a certain mission. When you deviate from it, you lose your focus.” His contact is pmaina397@gmail.com.

