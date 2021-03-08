Violence scourge is deeply entrenched in Kenya

Poll violence • The recent by-elections have, once again, confirmed that the scourge of violence is deeply entrenched, says Alex Wanjohi. “This is a worrying trend. The violence is often fuelled by politicians, voter bribery and other malpractices. It’s time the authorities cracked down on the rogue politicians. We should never forget the 2007/08 post-election mayhem.” His contact is alexwanjohi82@gmail.com.

***

Disaster • It’s a big shame that in a technologically advanced country like Kenya, which has 4G internet network, animals are dying of starvation due to lack of water, says Peter John. He wonders why there is no disaster management firm. “We have enough rivers, lakes and government water tankers, even helicopters, which can distribute water to remote arid areas.” His contact is pj8726680@gmail.com.

***

Dementia • The high incidence of dementia (memory loss) in Ukambani and other regions is worrying as some locals attach superstition to the illness, says Joe Musyoki. The Health ministry, Joe appeals, should investigate the spike with a view to issuing “guidelines on how to delay the onset of the dilapidating disease, which affects productive 50-60-year-olds”. His contact is joeaffli@gmail.com.

***

School fees • In this day and age, Willis O. Aguko does not see why many principals still insist on sending students home over school fees arrears. He wants a law passed for those sent away for fees to pay less the amount that would have been spent on the students’ upkeep for the days they will be out. He adds: “We must account for how public money is spent.” His contact is agukow8@gmail.com.

***

Corruption • The idea of taxing the fast-growing online businesses in the country is a pretty good one, not only to help to level the playing field for all the participants but also to increase revenue, says Ruth Gituma. “In the same breath, it will be wiser to tame the runaway corruption so that the citizens can get access to essential services,” adds Ruth. Her contact is rgitum@gmail.com.