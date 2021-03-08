Violence scourge is deeply entrenched in Kenya

Police at Echesa's home

Police officers are pictured outside the home of former Sports CS Rashid Echesa in Shibale, Kakamega County,  on March 4, 2021, while preparing to arrest him over an IEBC official's assault in Matungu.
 

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Poll violence • The recent by-elections have, once again, confirmed that the scourge of violence is deeply entrenched, says Alex Wanjohi. “This is a worrying trend. The violence is often fuelled by politicians, voter bribery and other malpractices. It’s time the authorities cracked down on the rogue politicians. We should never forget the 2007/08 post-election mayhem.” His contact is alexwanjohi82@gmail.com.

