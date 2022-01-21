Violators of plastic ban should rethink their actions

Plastic ban • Since the government banned the use of certain types of plastics, Lawi Manasse notes, some bread manufacturers have continued packing their products in polythene paper. He adds: “Those who think that the state of the environment is not a matter for serious national consideration, but only profit, should think again, and reconsider their ways for the future.” His contact is [email protected].

Dry taps • Residents of Uhuru Gardens in Lang’ata, Nairobi, have been suffering for the past two months due to lack of water supply, laments A. Dave. “On the few occasions water comes, it just trickles and hardly lasts four hours. Several calls to Nairobi Water Company have yielded little. Can someone intervene to help the suffering people?” pleads Dave, whose contact is Tel 0722765856.

Dirty market • Job Otieno is once again raising concern over the mess at Nairobi’s Kenyatta Market, once popular for nyama choma and green groceries. “The place is chaotic. The road from the Raila Odinga (Mbagathi) Way junction has been taken over by hawkers, matatus and funeral service vehicles. Garbage is strewn all over. Can NMS restore its lost glory?” His contact is [email protected].

Books • When he was in high school in the late 1960s, Edward Ngugu vividly recalls, his favourite books were the popular novels by James Hardley Chase. So many years later, Edward is still itching to read those books once again. “Does anybody know where I can get the novels in Nairobi, including those by famous British crime fiction writer Peter Cheyney?” His contact is [email protected].

Names • The choice of name often brings out the creativity and inspiration of business owners, but it can also be misleading, says Jim Okwako. On the Kisumu-Busia highway, he adds, there are some fascinating names. “I like Little Gem Resort for a small cottage hotel in Gem constituency. Not so good is Mobulu Restaurant. Mobulu means crime or disorder in Congolese Lingala language.”