Violators of plastic ban should rethink their actions

Plastic bags

Goods, including alcohol in plastic sachets that originated from Uganda, which were impounded during a raid at a house in Kamukunji estate, Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on August 02, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Residents of Uhuru Gardens in Lang’ata, Nairobi, have been suffering for the past two months due to lack of water supply, laments A. Dave.
  • Job Otieno is once again raising concern over the mess at Nairobi’s Kenyatta Market, once popular for nyama choma and green groceries.

Plastic ban • Since the government banned the use of certain types of plastics, Lawi Manasse notes, some bread manufacturers have continued packing their products in polythene paper. He adds: “Those who think that the state of the environment is not a matter for serious national consideration, but only profit, should think again, and reconsider their ways for the future.” His contact is [email protected].

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.