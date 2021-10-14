Verdict on Kenya-Somalia maritime dispute is unfair

Unfairness • The ICJ verdict on the Kenya-Somalia marine border dispute, which favours the latter, is a “pedestal of dishonesty”, says Kamichore Mutindira. “Somalia has border issues as Somaliland and Puntland push for cessation. The UN has not intervened on these borders, which are more important than those in the sea. President Uhuru Kenyatta akae ngumu (should not relent)”. His contact is [email protected].

