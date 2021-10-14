Verdict on Kenya-Somalia maritime dispute is unfair

Unfairness • The ICJ verdict on the Kenya-Somalia marine border dispute, which favours the latter, is a “pedestal of dishonesty”, says Kamichore Mutindira. “Somalia has border issues as Somaliland and Puntland push for cessation. The UN has not intervened on these borders, which are more important than those in the sea. President Uhuru Kenyatta akae ngumu (should not relent)”. His contact is [email protected].

***

Culture • Utamaduni Day, marked on October 10 is meant to promote culture, which should be manifested in the mode of dress, dance and folklore, says Alnashir D. Walji. “These customs underline ethnic diversity as we shun what is alien. It is important that we cherish Kiswahili as the national language in which to preserve our heritage. Culture unites us.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Tough job • The jobs posted on Judicial Service Commission’s portal, Ahmed Ahmed moans, are largely inaccessible to the would-be applicants. There are only two options for the unemployed to complete their entries for the public sector jobs before submitting them to the commission. “These are the challenges we encounter. Please bail us out,” Ahmed appeals. His contact is [email protected].

***

Land of crises • To whom should poor Kenyans turn for help? asks Ruth Wagaki, adding that they are often tossed around and subjected to suffering in tribal clashes, fuel price increases and other crises. “It’s hard to understand our politicians. Can they be courageous enough to tell us what’s happening? It’s high time they stood up to defend their voters.” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Political wind • With just under a year to the next general election, Dave Tumbula says, it’s too early to tell which way the political wind is blowing although DP William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga are calling the shots. “The fight to gain advantage in the Mount Kenya region and the former Western Province is intensifying. A week in politics is a long time, indeed!”