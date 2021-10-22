Varsity don's rejection of lifting of curfew worrying

Statistics • As a top economist, university don X.N. Iraki’s rejection of the lifting of the dusk-to-dawn curfew is “worrying and unfortunate”, says Dr Victor Isaidia. “The transport sector, entertainment and hospitality industries had been the worst hit by the movement restriction. He should be giving us the statistics on his projected economic growth rate, as of now!” His contact is [email protected].

Poor service • Health insurance service providers should enable their clients to urgently access medical treatment, urges F. Mukembu. At some health facilities, he adds, it takes too long to attend to clients. “They should ensure that services are available round the clock. Clients are happy when they get instant services. Medical services should be streamlined.” His contact is [email protected].

Tests • Crossing to Tanzania at the Namanga border post is a nightmare, remarks Japheth Amugada. Kenyan health officials, he adds, insist on Covid-19 test results and yet a vaccination certificate is not a requirement for clearance. “Curbing spread of the virus is achieved by vaccination, social distancing, washing hands or sanitising and wearing face masks.” His contact is [email protected].

Income • Public universities can generate their own income instead of solely depending on the government, says Chintan Gohel. “They should consider hiring out their lecture halls for conferences and other meetings at a lower cost than what hotels charge for using conference halls. The infrastructure is already in place and just needs a bit of marketing.” His contact is [email protected].

Big loss • Kenya should just forget about football, says Thomas Yebei, following the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying trouncing by Mali. “Harambee Stars continue to be the whipping boys in all tournaments. The problem is poor leadership. Just like Indians can’t do marathons, we should accept that we can’t play football. Let’s focus on areas where we’re gifted.” His contact [email protected].