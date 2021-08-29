Vaccine distribution has left a lot to be desired

Vaccines • While he’s thrilled with the news of Covid-19 vaccine donations by the US and others, Mohammed Fazal Hussein would like them to help with the distribution, too. Some donations, he claims, end up in private health organisations, where Kenyans pay for the jab that is given free. “Many ordinary Kenyans have still not got their first jabs,” he laments. His contact is [email protected].

Civil servants • Of late, Henry Ruhiu remarks, he has been surprised to note that some senior civil servants “are openly talking politics”. He has in mind top officials who have been telling off DP William Ruto over his feud with President Uhuru Kenyatta. He's disturbed about the silence from the government. “Why keep silent as the violations (of the code of conduct) continue?” His contact is [email protected].

Postmortem • The loss of a loved one through a criminal act can be excruciating, moans Francis Awiti. He is, therefore, appealing to the government to waive the fees paid in private and public mortuaries for postmortem exams. “The reports are vital in trials. Relatives suffer a double loss when they have to pay the fees. In the interest of justice, they shouldn’t pay.” His contact is [email protected].

Naivas • In a country where most service providers perform dismally, the few who excel deserve kudos. Sarah Krystyne is full of praise for the staff of the Naivas Supermarket outlet on Kiambu Road, Nairobi. Says she: “I’m a regular shopper and I’ve noticed that the cashiers and other staff are quite pleasant and always willing to help. They have won my loyalty.” Her contact is [email protected].

M-Pesa • Customers who send money by M-Pesa to the wrong recipients have themselves to blame, says Benjamin Chumo. “I don’t hold brief for Safaricom, but l would advise anyone with a smartphone to download the MySafaricomApp. It’s efficient and user-friendly. It gives one ample time to confirm the recipient’s name and amount before sending or paying cash.” His contact is [email protected].