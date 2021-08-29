Vaccine distribution has left a lot to be desired

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Vaccines • While he’s thrilled with the news of Covid-19 vaccine donations by the US and others, Mohammed Fazal Hussein would like them to help with the distribution, too. Some donations, he claims, end up in private health organisations, where Kenyans pay for the jab that is given free. “Many ordinary Kenyans have still not got their first jabs,” he laments. His contact is [email protected].

