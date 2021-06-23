Vaccination the best means to achieve herd immunity

Patent barrier • The Covid-19 pandemic “is remorselessly spreading across the world”, laments Davis Ombane. It’s impact, he adds, has been colossal, especially in the poor countries. “Vaccination is said to be the best means to achieve herd immunity. I urge African countries to embrace vaccine diplomacy by lobbying for patent waivers to boost vaccine production in Africa.” His contact is ombanedavis@gmail.com.

Good jab • Kenyans should be grateful to Denmark, the UK and other European countries for helping us to fight Covid-19, says Bimal Shah. “We must be thankful to them for sending their excess vaccines to us. The Health ministry should now speed up vaccinations, especially in the counties affected by the latest wave of the virus. Kenyans are ready for it.” His contact is bimal@broadway.co.ke.

Express unfairness • When the 27km Nairobi Expressway, which links JKIA to Westlands is completed, Dave Tumbula notes, motorists will take only 20 minutes to cover the distance but pay a handsome fee to repay the consortium that invested in it. “That is okay, but who will compensate the people suffering in long traffic jams, using up a lot of fuel? Their exploitation will just continue. How unfair!”

Uninvited guests • After receiving numerous irritating promotional text messages on his phone, Samuel Wachira is now asking Safaricom to protect him from his tormentors. “Despite trying to stop the messages, including betting advice, they still come. Does somebody reinstate the stopped messages? Why can’t we stop the messages that we don’t want?” His contact is samuel.wachira254@gmail.com.

Degree duel • Requiring politicians to have a university degree to qualify for leadership is not such a brilliant idea, after all, says Mwangi Wanjohi. One does “not require a lot of intelligence to become a politician”. He adds: “We have even witnessed people of high intelligence lose it soon after joining politics. Let us just leave politics to whoever is interested.” His contact is wanjohimwangi@yahoo.com.