Vaccination the best means to achieve herd immunity

A KDF soldier receiving a Covid-19 vaccine dose at the Kahawa Barracks on March 11, 2021. 

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

  • The Covid-19 pandemic “is remorselessly spreading across the world”, laments Davis Ombane.
  • Kenyans should be grateful to Denmark, the UK and other European countries for helping us to fight Covid-19, says Bimal Shah

Patent barrier • The Covid-19 pandemic “is remorselessly spreading across the world”, laments Davis Ombane. It’s impact, he adds, has been colossal, especially in the poor countries. “Vaccination is said to be the best means to achieve herd immunity. I urge African countries to embrace vaccine diplomacy by lobbying for patent waivers to boost vaccine production in Africa.” His contact is ombanedavis@gmail.com.

