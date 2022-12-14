Use online technology to ease payment at toll stations

Gender insensitive • The Ruto government, Prof Sam Chege finds, is guilty of gender insensitivity. Says he: “I was disappointed to see President William Ruto honour 11 county governors with the Elder of the Golden Heart award on December 12, but not a single woman. I hope the Kenya Kwanza government develops more gender sensitivity in honours and appointments.” His contact is [email protected]

Trade ties • The African summit being hosted by US President Joe Biden is not just timely, but also “unequivocally confirms its vested interest in the continent”, says Alnashir D. Walji. “Trade can now be enhanced and investment by American entrepreneurs promoted to boost the economies of the African countries. This should further liberate us from the colonial yoke.” His contact is [email protected]

Filthy eyesore • After Nairobi City County has spent billions of shillings building good roads, illegal car wash bays on Olenguruone, Oloitoktok, and Muthangari are destroying them, moans Diana D’Souza. “The operators also leave filth behind, as they return to Kawangware and Kangemi. Why should Nema license more than a dozen? It doesn’t make sense at all.” Her contact is [email protected].

Lives matter • Whenever a patient is admitted to the ICU, it’s boom time for hospitals as they charge exorbitant fees, says Mwangi Karuga. “How come someone in critical condition is charged Sh100,000 or more per day? Where did our humanity go? Like fuel, hospital fees should be regulated monthly. Life is too precious to be tied to the ability to pay.” His email [email protected]

Technology • Online technology should mostly be used to ease the payment of road tolls, says Karongo Mbui. This, he adds, is already working in some parking lots in Nairobi, where a motorist pays electronically via, say, M-Pesa, by keying in his car number plate for the exit camera to read and let them out. “This can help to reduce the delays on the Nairobi Expressway.” His contact is [email protected]