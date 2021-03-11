Ukur Yatani should put his house in order ahead of 2021/2022 budget estimates

Ukur Yatani

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Revival Budget • With the Budget reading just a few months away, F. Mukembu hopes National Treasury CS Ukur Yatani is putting his house in order while preparing the 2021/2022 estimates. “The Covid-19 pandemic has left the economy in jeopardy and this should not be underestimated.” Instead of loans, he says, revive collapsed sub-sectors such as cotton, sisal and pyrethrum. His contact is fmukembu@gmail.com.

