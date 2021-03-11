Ukur Yatani should put his house in order ahead of 2021/2022 budget estimates

Revival Budget • With the Budget reading just a few months away, F. Mukembu hopes National Treasury CS Ukur Yatani is putting his house in order while preparing the 2021/2022 estimates. “The Covid-19 pandemic has left the economy in jeopardy and this should not be underestimated.” Instead of loans, he says, revive collapsed sub-sectors such as cotton, sisal and pyrethrum. His contact is fmukembu@gmail.com.

School fees • On the proposal to apportion fees to the days students spend in school, Stephen Masambu begs to differ. “A sizeable part of the fees is meant to recoup fixed and sunk costs. Whether or not a student was in school, the costs of his desk and dormitory are already incurred. And many schools buy their supplies in advance. This idea is not practical.” His contact is masambus@yahoo.com.

Animal road • The Maai Mahiu-Narok road has become “extremely unfriendly to drive on,” moans Cheruiyot Rono. He’s unhappy that there are more than 100 small bumps at many “animal crossing” points. There are also other random bumps with no signage. “It takes two hours to cover the distance if one stops at every bump. Are the animals the major users of this road? His contact is thecheruiyot@gmail.com.

Sexist radioman • On the latest International Women’s Day, Monday, March 8, David Kamau was disgusted with a vernacular FM station. “A presenter made sexist jokes, stereotyping women. He also belittled men who eat chips, take yoghurt and get home early, wishing them a happy women’s day. We need some clear messaging on key themes on such important days.” His contact is kamaudv@gmail.com.

Kings of losses • On March 4, notes Bosco Gicheo, Parliament directed the National Treasury to privatise Nzoia Sugar Company and Kenya Railways for being loss-making parastatals. But it has been pushing for the nationalisation of Kenya Airways, which has made huge losses for years. “Why should the government continue pumping millions into KQ?” His contact is bgicheo@gmail.com.