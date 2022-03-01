Ukraine war: Africans left to their own devices





One-way street • While Ukrainian tourists in Kenya and Zanzibar receive help, including accommodation waivers and evacuation to other Eastern European nations, “Africans in their country have been left to their own devices”, says Brian Maitai. This, he claims, is typical of Africans who, “partly due to an inferiority complex”, assist foreigners who never respond in kind. His contact is [email protected].

****

‘Project’ • Ever since President Uhuru Kenyatta hinted at endorsing ODM leader Raila Odinga as his preferred successor, Stephen Masambu notes, his estranged deputy William Ruto has been so pained and does not hide it. “He has been singing and ranting that Raila is a government ‘project’. Had he been the President’s choice, would he also be a state project?” His contact is [email protected].

****

Exam season • Schools have closed for the long holiday, ending a busy 2021 academic year, says Lodrine Olocho. “The tranquillity we have experienced in the schools is commendable. The teachers deserve appreciation for sacrificing for the learners, especially the Form Four and Standard Eight candidates as they prepared to sit their exams. We wish all the candidates success!” His contact is [email protected].

****

Manufacturing • What is so complicated about making toothpicks and bicycles that Kenya must import them, wonders Mwangi Karuga. “Does it mean Kenyans can’t even make school rulers, just like the toothpicks and bicycles? What special skill is required to make these ordinary products? Let’s save foreign exchange by producing more products locally.” His contact is [email protected].

****

Hypocrisy • Politicians are a “funny lot and unpredictable like Kenya’s weather these days”, remarks Chris Kiriba. “You are a good fellow when you are with them and the devil incarnate when on the opposite side. They will hurl insults here and there and promise you heaven without batting an eyelid. Taking voters down the garden path is their tool of trade.” His contact is [email protected].