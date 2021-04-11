UK-Kenya diplomatic spat not good both countries

Rocky relations • The UK-Kenya spat is not good for the citizens of both countries, says Bimal Shah. “We’ve strong family and business ties. The travel restrictions should be lifted immediately. Many Kenyans go to the UK for education and specialised medical treatment.” London should also help Kenya with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. A friend in need is a friend indeed. “His contact is bimal@broadway.co.ke.

***

Bump mystery • Somebody authorised the erection of a huge speed bump outside Premier Hospital in the upmarket Nyali neighbourhood of Mombasa, notes Carey Yiembe. But after a few days, he reports, the bump was scraped off. He poses: “What informed the decision to have it in the first place, and the change of mind? This is the height of irresponsibility.” His contact is yiembe@gmail.com.

***

Porn pollution • Kudos, Kenya Film and Classification Board, for censoring explicit content in films and songs, says Alnashir Walji. “However, pornographic material is still rampant on social media and it’s disgusting. Porn pollutes young minds. We must observe decency, curb anti-social pursuits and support the stringent measures against the vice.” His contact alnashirdwalji@yahoo.com.

***

Anti-vaxxers • The conspiracy theories spreading as fast as the Covid-19 third wave are hampering the uptake of vaccination, says Newton Kirui. “As much as we need the jabs to counter the virus, the authorities must sensitise the public on vaccines. Without this, the fight against the virus will be tougher, especially in the rural areas, where people are being scared.” His contact is newtonbreg2@yahoo.com.

***

Mistrust • Kenyans should not be blamed entirely for hoarding 20,000 oxygen cylinders, says X. N. Iraki. “They probably think they won’t get oxygen when they need it. They do not want to give blood because they are not sure they will get it if they need it. Lack of confidence in our institutions can lead to unusual behaviour. It’s time to restore the confidence.” His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.