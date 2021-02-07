Uhuru should take the lead in unifying the nation

National unity • President Uhuru Kenyatta insists he’s in charge but “two people, one driving the BBI and the other pushing the hustlers’ narrative, have taken control with clearly divisive results”, says Richard Kihara. He wishes the President could rally everyone to unify and build the nation. “After all, the elections are 16 months away and we’re not in a constitutional crisis.” His contact is rkihara7@gmail.com.

***

Sonko past • As impeached Nairobi governor Mike Sonko’s woes mount, with a long history of the crimes he is alleged to have committed being unearthed by the investigators, Lucy Ngigi wonders how the man was able to rise from that past to the top. “How was he cleared to run for MP, senator and governor, and why? Sonko is not perfect. But I can smell a rat.” Her contact is lucymmngigi@gmail.com.

***

BBI kickback • The demand by MCAs for Sh2 million car grants each to pass the BBI constitutional Amendment Bill “proves that ours is a rotten society”, remarks Mario Weru. This, he adds, is tantamount to buying the MCAs’ votes at taxpayers’ expense. “If they have found the BBI report to be a good document, they should just pass it without asking for kickbacks!” His contact is marioweru@gmail.com.

***

Time for buses • Thika Town is ripe for 33-seater commuter buses, says Bimal Shah. “One company has already started. A phased replacement of the unroadworthy matatus should be done. The drivers flout traffic rules while police are busy scribbling on their notepads. It’s difficult to change some habits, isn’t it? Discard old items to stir up economic activity.” His contact is bimal@broadway.co.ke.

***

Event bias • While scratching his head to figure out what was missing from his weekend of entertainment at an unusually quiet event, Joe Musyoki says, a local administrator stood up and admonished politicians for being selective in the events they attend. “Apparently, for them to attend your event in droves, you must be related to a bigwig or command a crowd!” His contact is joeaffli@gmail.com.

