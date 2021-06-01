Uhuru's security breaches a reflection of desperation among Kenyans

President Uhuru Kenyatta gives his 13th Presidential address on the Covid19 pandemic from State House, Nairobi on November 4, 2020. 
 

By  The Watchman

  • The emergence of more deadly Covid-19 variants is alarming, says Godfrey Mulwa.
  • An ardent listener to the BBC World Service Radio is pleading with the UK-based provider to extend their FM Service to his home county of Meru.

Security • The security breaches involving President Kenyatta are a clear “sign of the level of desperation of some Kenyans during this Covid-19 period”, remarks Kenneth Njeru. “The number of jobless people is higher than ever before. We can now scapegoat Covid-19, but we would have been much better prepared if there was proper handling of public coffers.” His contact is kenmuriminjeru@gmail.com.

