Uhuru's security breaches a reflection of desperation among Kenyans

Security • The security breaches involving President Kenyatta are a clear “sign of the level of desperation of some Kenyans during this Covid-19 period”, remarks Kenneth Njeru. “The number of jobless people is higher than ever before. We can now scapegoat Covid-19, but we would have been much better prepared if there was proper handling of public coffers.” His contact is kenmuriminjeru@gmail.com.

***

Pandemic • The emergence of more deadly Covid-19 variants is alarming, says Godfrey Mulwa. The pandemic, he adds, calls for heightened awareness and measures to curb its spread, especially in schools. “The new strains in Vietnam, India and South Africa should worry all. Teachers ought to make learners adhere to Covid-19 protocols, as prevention is better than cure.” His contact is godfreymulwa81@gmail.com.

***

Gatundu • When he visited Gatundu Police Station to get a police abstract form filled on May 31, Harun Wanjohi says he got a rather pleasant surprise right from the reception and the service given to him. “From the report desk to the OCS, the officers were friendly and polite with no hint of ‘kitu kidogo’. It’s a true police service, which should be emulated all over Kenya.” His contact is galileefami@gmail.com.

***

BBC World • An ardent listener to the BBC World Service Radio, Lewis Mwenda, is pleading with the United Kingdom-based provider to extend their FM Service to his home county of Meru. Says he: “We used to get short-wave broadcasts a while ago but they are not accessible any more. Kindly enable us to listen to this essential service 24/7 like in the rest of the county.” His contact is aritho@yahoo.com.

***

Kiswahili • The national Language Kiswahili has been making the headlines lately, says Carol Maina. “We’ve made some strides, especially since Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu made fun of us.” A Kenyan, Carol adds, topped in a PhD thesis in Tanzania, and NMG will host a cultural day and Kiswahili will be used. The Judiciary rulings should also be made in Kiswahili. Her contact is carshima2000@yahoo.com.