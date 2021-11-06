Uhuru's infrastructure development is laudable

Uhuru legacy • Even the harshest critics of President Uhuru Kenyatta will agree that he has done well in developing infrastructure, says Tim Lyani. “The Nairobi Expressway will be an example of civil engineering at its very best.” The projects, he pleads, should not be soiled by election campaign posters and culprits should face hefty fines. His contact is [email protected].

Elections • The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission should be allocated more money to extend the voter registration, Sam Masiga says. The recent IEBC enrolment of only 900,000 new voters, he adds, fell way below the 4.5 million target. “More young people should be enlisted to take part in the elections.” His contact is [email protected].

Unrest • Granting students a half-term break may help ease the tension in schools following arson attacks, but a lasting solution is required, says Milka Njoki. Every school, she proposes, must have a guidance and counselling department. “It should address drug and substance abuse, which might be the main cause of indiscipline among the students.” Her contact is [email protected].

Expenses • Whilst students and teachers are happy with the half-term holiday, Graham Girvan empathizes with parents, who have to pick up the bill for the additional expenses. “The hard-pressed parents had paid for food and other fees. Will their school fees accounts be credited with the money to be saved from the closure?” he wonders. His contact is [email protected].

Arson • Security should be tightened to stop arson attacks, says Meshack Wafula. “All students should be searched to ensure they do not bring petrol and lighters to school, and fire extinguishers installed in all the dormitories and other buildings.” The students should undergo guidance and counselling before resuming lessons. His contact is [email protected].