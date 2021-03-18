Uhuru's extension of curfew is commendable

Curfew • President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision to extend the dusk-to-dawn curfew by another 60 days is not just timely but also wise, says Lincoln E. Oyigo. “If we all strictly adhered to the restrictions laid down by the Ministry of Health, the situation would have been much better today.” The health protocols, he adds, are needed to help curb the spread of the deadly virus. His contact is lincolnoyigo15@gmail.com.

Magufuli • As Tanzanians and other East Africans mourn President John Pombe Magufuli, Ruth Gituma says, he will be remembered for his controversial style, especially his handling of the pandemic. “History will judge him harshly for misadvising his compatriots when Covid-19 was at its peak. I can only draw parallels with the infamous Maji Maji rebellion, which failed miserably.” Her contact is rgitum@gmail.com.

Mobile ovens • PSV commuters literally travel in ovens, moans Nairobi resident Anna Rosa, alluding to the sealed windows in many matatus. “You can imagine the discomfort during a heatwave. Possibly, many have been exposed to Covid-19 in these conditions.” She wants Health CS Mutahi Kagwe to tackle the PSV sector, which “remains a high transmission risk”. Her contact is annaroxa20@gmail.com.

Dignity • A word of advice arrives from Derrick Deya to fellow men. Says he: “I’ve noted with a lot of concern that many of the men receiving the Covid-19 jab have to undress in public to be injected. My advice to these men is to simply put on short-sleeved shirts to ease injections and avoid the embarrassment of exposing your underwear (vest) to the whole world.” His contact is okide2002@yahoo.com.

Pool of unions • The more things change, the more they remain the same, remarks Sylvester Butoyi, sceptical about the proliferation of teachers’ unions, not convinced they will improve their members’ welfare. At this rate, one can foresee the divisive setting up of an umbrella union known as the Kenya Central Organisation of Teachers and Tutors Union (KCOTTU), adds Sylvester, whose contact is ssbutoyi@gmail.com.