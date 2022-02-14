Uhuru's biggest mistake was appointing 'political failures'

Daylight betrayal • Doing his last months in office, President Uhuru Kenyatta must be regretting “appointing some political failures” as Chief Administrative Secretaries, says Taabu Tele. “They are contemptuously paying him back through mass resignations to run in the elections. These thankless politicians are causing paralysis after building their campaign war chests.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Cure for healthcare • Most public hospitals are “mere empty shells”, claims Opiyo Oduwo. “There are no medicines and not enough personnel and essential medical equipment. Patients are forced to buy drugs from private pharmacies.” He hopes that will change following President Kenyatta’s rollout of the universal health coverage (UHC).” His contact is [email protected].

***

Road of shame • After nearly two years of the Covid-19 pandemic that literally shut down tourism, Geoffrey Sendeu says he was happy to go on safari again. “However, my joy was shattered as the new road to the Maasai Mara through Sekenani Gate is already falling apart. It’s embarrassing when tourists ask why the road to the world-famous attraction is neglected.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Honour among thieves • For lifting the lid on the collapsed Imperial and Charterhouse banks scandal, Nation reporter Brian Wasuma did a good job, says Mahendra Shah. “The thieves, including one family, stole billions. Due to a weak prosecution, probably Central Bank insiders and some powerful people, the crooks are off the hook, enjoying the loot.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Messianic bus • Nairobi resident Jotham Ndung’u says he can’t wait to see the Bus Rapid Transit system finally up and running in Nairobi. “I’ve seen that most of the stations in the city are almost ready. Can somebody, please, tell us how long we shall have to wait to see how the BRT will fare in the cut-throat competition in the transport sector?” His contact is [email protected].