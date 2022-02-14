Uhuru's biggest mistake was appointing 'political failures'

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Daylight betrayal • Doing his last months in office, President Uhuru Kenyatta must be regretting “appointing some political failures” as Chief Administrative Secretaries, says Taabu Tele. “They are contemptuously paying him back through mass resignations to run in the elections. These thankless politicians are causing paralysis after building their campaign war chests.” His contact is [email protected].

