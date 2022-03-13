Uhuru-Ruto spat quite embarrassing

Executive spat • The bitter spat between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto is not only uncalled for and unnecessary but also quite embarrassing, says Carey Yiembe. “The two (not-so)-gentle men have agreed to disagree, which is their choice. Let them cut their losses and move on to prevent the country from being turned into an international laughing stock.” His contact is [email protected].

Sex pests • The sexual assault on a woman motorist in Nairobi “is inexcusable and action must be taken against the culprits as an example to others”, says Kenneth Njeru. “This reminds me of people who were jailed for five years for stripping a woman in 2014. Nobody, not even your worst enemy, male or female, should be attacked, more so, sexually.” His contact is [email protected]

Docile state • The “long overdue boda boda crackdown is a tad too late”, says Robert Mukirae. “The government, in its typical knee-jerk style, is on a frenzied clampdown, replete with storm and fury, but devoid of any real long-term solutions. By its own sins of commission and omission, it’s the real creator of the menace; a sad reflection of our society.” His contact is [email protected].

Road safety • Safe riding practices and cooperation by road users will help to reduce deaths and injuries on the roads, says Young Maranga. “But drivers should understand the safety challenges of motorcyclists—such as size and visibility, and riding practices like downshifting and weaving — to know how to respond to them. Drivers and riders will be safer sharing the road.” His contact is [email protected].ke.

Tax duel • Shutting down Keroche Breweries over a tax arrears dispute, X. N. Iraki remarks, “seems to confirm our morbid fear of the KRA. Why close Keroche, which pays taxes, when chang’aa dens are open but pay no tax? Did CEO Tabitha Karanja’s political ambition seal her firm’s fate? KRA needs money but such highhandedness is not good for entrepreneurship.” His contact is [email protected].