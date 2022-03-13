Uhuru-Ruto spat quite embarrassing

President Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto. The two have since fallen out with the President openly supporting Ruto's main challenger, Raila Odinga.

Photo credit: File | Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The two leaders should to prevent the country from being turned into an international laughing stock.
  • The sexual assault on a woman motorist in Nairobi is inexcusable and action must be taken against the culprits.

Executive spat • The bitter spat between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto is not only uncalled for and unnecessary but also quite embarrassing, says Carey Yiembe. “The two (not-so)-gentle men have agreed to disagree, which is their choice. Let them cut their losses and move on to prevent the country from being turned into an international laughing stock.” His contact is [email protected].

