Uhuru and Ruto should stop bickering

War at home • The exchange of words between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, Dr William Ruto, is dangerous and should be stopped before it gets nastier, says Joseph Macharia. “The two have strong national constituencies and their supporters are likely to take the cue. The President should have exchanges with the Opposition, not his deputy.” His contact is machariajoseph82@gmail.com.

Great potential • ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, S.K. Chege notes, “would make a great president”. Chege rates Mudavadi highly on his economic credentials, comparing him to retired President Mwai Kibaki. “He has what it takes to revive the economy. He has talked about public debt for many years. He should sell his policies and not the tribal and rotational nonsense.” His contact is skchege@yahoo.com.

Junket capital • The fascination with holding meetings at coastal resorts has little to do with the ocean breeze as Bimal Shah believes, says Benjamin Kibias. “Senior government officials and other top executives prefer Mombasa for meetings not because of the breeze or food but because of the per diem they earn. Others tug along their companions for their fun.” His contact is bkibias@gmail.com.

Cycle menace • Police boss Hillary Mutyambai’s warning against boda-boda hooliganism, Karongo Mbui says, won’t make much of a difference in what has become a criminal operation. “I was amused to hear the IG demand that boda boda obey traffic rules. How are the police going to achieve this when they have failed to control rogue matatu operators?” His contact is mbuikarongo@gmail.com.

Rogue banker • Ruth Sperber, a frustrated account holder with a bank that collapsed with her deposits, wishes Kenya could take a leaf from China on how to decisively deal with the problem. Citing a report on the recent execution of a rogue top banker there, she adds: “I wish this could happen here to send a big warning to all those involved in bank fraud.” Her contact is ruthsperber5@gmail.com.

