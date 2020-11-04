Uhuru, Raila wrong on retaining 47 counties in BBI

Too many counties • The BBI is disappointing for retaining the 47 counties, moans Michael Kinuthia. “The principals, President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, have chosen the wrong route. Huge countries such as Nigeria and the US have 36 and 54 states, respectively. Reducing counties to 24 would save money. Let’s not rush to change the Constitution.” His contact is mkinuthia2009@gmail.com.

‘Mafia’ House • The channelling of more funds to the health sector to curb the spread of Covid-19 incidentally increased the likelihood of embezzlement, says Jeremiah Amani. However, he is happy that President Kenyatta, who launched a pilot phase of the universal health coverage (UHC) in Nairobi, warned corrupt officials of dire consequences. His contact is jeremiahamani96@gmail.com.

Crocodile tears • The environmentalists castigating the government over the felling of trees for the building of the JKIA-Westlands Nairobi Expressway are being dishonest, says Ben Butiko. “They make noise to attract donor money. The damage traffic jams do to the environment and economy is much greater than cutting down trees. Why can’t they plant more?” His contact is kennedy.butiko@yahoo.com.

Sloth • Little progress has been made in the upgrading to bitumen standard of the Community Road at Syokimau, Machakos County, laments Anna Oruta. “This project was awarded in 2018 and we fear that the murram will be washed away by the rains. I wonder if KeRRA officials inspect sites. How can a 4.5-kilometre road take more than two years to complete?” Her contact is aoruta@gmail.com.

Graft • Corrupt traffic police conceal their service numbers, says Damson Opiyo Onger. “They stop private motorists and matatu and bus conductors and demand money.” The culprits are on the Muhoroni-Kisumu section of the Nairobi highway, Kisumu-Busia and Kisumu-Usenge roads and at Nyamasaria and Kisian on the outskirts of Kisumu Town. His contact is damsononger@gmail.com.

