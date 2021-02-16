Uhuru has no business choosing his successor

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto during the funeral service of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae at Kisii Stadium in Kisii County.

By  The Watchman

  • Michael Kinuthia says he sees nothing wrong with politicking at funerals.
  • Big Square’s fast-food outlet at Wilson Airport in Nairobi “must have the worst service ever”, declares a frustrated James Gakuo.

Chosen heir • As Kenyans will eventually decide at the ballot who succeeds President Uhuru Kenyatta, the idea of him choosing whom to pass the baton to does not arise, says Joseph Macharia. “In 2002, President Moi was not keen to hand over power to Mwai Kibaki. In 2013, Kibaki didn’t prefer Uhuru. But both men had to eventually hand over to the poll winners.” His contact is machariajoseph82@gmail.com.

