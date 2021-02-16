Uhuru has no business choosing his successor

Chosen heir • As Kenyans will eventually decide at the ballot who succeeds President Uhuru Kenyatta, the idea of him choosing whom to pass the baton to does not arise, says Joseph Macharia. “In 2002, President Moi was not keen to hand over power to Mwai Kibaki. In 2013, Kibaki didn’t prefer Uhuru. But both men had to eventually hand over to the poll winners.” His contact is machariajoseph82@gmail.com.

Funeral politics • Michael Kinuthia says he sees nothing wrong with politicking at funerals. “If one does not want politics, they should not invite politicians. Their fodder is the people and when they see a multitude they see voters and not just mourners. You don’t expect them to talk about mathematics when there is an audience to be swayed.” His contact is mkinuthia2009@gmail.com.

BBI bribe • The justification of a Sh500,000 bribe the western Kenya MCAs are demanding to pass the BBI Bill, Eliab Otiato notes, is that they will “give something to the voters”. He poses: “So, these MCAs are mindful of voters? If a ward has 10,000 voters, each could get Sh50. Is that what a voter is worth? Yet every MCA has been offered a Sh2 million car grant!” His contact is mabwaeliab@gmail.com.

Big letdown • Big Square’s fast-food outlet at Wilson Airport in Nairobi “must have the worst service ever”, declares a frustrated James Gakuo after his hope of enjoying a quick meal failed to materialise during a recent visit. According to James, “it’s like they have only three waiters on a Sunday to serve up to 50 people”. He declares: “They need to style up.” His contact is gakks2002@yahoo.com.

Tight ties • In the cordial relations between Kenya and the US under President Joe Biden, Alnashir Walji sees greater co-operation for mutual gain. “Kenya has in the US a trading partner to boost both economies. During Barack Obama’s presidency, relations were strengthened. There is also co-operation to root out Al-Shabaab terrorists.” His contact is alnashirdwalji@yahoo.com.