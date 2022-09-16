Uhuru ate his words during William Ruto inauguration in Kasarani

Handing over • The “most iconic image” from President William Ruto’s inauguration at the Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi, was that of his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, handing over the ceremonial sword to the new Head of State, says Prof Sam Chege. “The moral lesson of that moment: Never say never because you might have to eat your words in front of millions of people.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Off the mark • There were some hits and misses during Ruto’s swearing-in as the fifth President that was full of pomp, colour and enthusiasm, says Joe Ngige Mungai. While the Judiciary and the military executed their roles with precision, the prayers and the so-called Hustler emceeing were off the mark. “They needed MCs who are able to moderate content and time.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Broke state • Even as he congratulates President Ruto, Kamichore Mutindira is intrigued by his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua. “What has caught my attention is his insinuation that they have inherited empty coffers from the outgoing Jubilee leadership. First, as the DP, Ruto was part of that administration. Secondly, he should as tell us how much has been left in the coffers.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Court ruling • Talk about double speak! Eliab Otiato is not amused that some politicians have declared that they have accepted the Supreme Court’s decision rejecting the presidential election petition that was filed by losing Azimio flag bearer Raila Odinga but don’t agree with the ruling. “I think that if you accept something, then you will have agreed with it.” His contact is [email protected]

***

KeNHA mess • Despite the good work done in rebuilding Waiyaki Way, Nairobi, the Kabete and Kangemi bridges, most junctions and acceleration lanes are incomplete, moans Henry Owuor. At Riruta, Chief Muthiora Road “remains the worst road in the city yet it’s just a kilometre long.” He wants Governor Johnson Sakaja to check it out, as KeNHA clears the mess. His contact is [email protected]