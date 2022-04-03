Uhuru and Ruto should settle their difference

‘Handshake’ • The escalating row between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his estranged deputy, William Ruto, is not good for the country, as the August 9 General Election nears, Prof Sam Chege warns. Writing from his base in Kansas, US, he adds: “The President should initiate a ‘handshake’ with DP Ruto just as he did with opposition leader Raila Odinga to ease the tension.” His contact is [email protected].

Dry taps • Calling Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company is Faisal Suleiman. Park Road, he says, hasn’t had water for over a week after a building firm broke the main pipe that supplies Park Road Estate and its environs on Losai Road. “Workers digging trenches caused the damage [that affected] Nairobi Technical Institute and Park Road Primary School.” Email: [email protected].

Cattle track • With the delayed long rains on the horizon, Robin Maremma is worried about the state of the Karen-Ngong Town road, which will only get worse. The Kenya Urban Roads Authority, he pleads, should repair it. “Yes, Kajiado is a cattle country, but must the road be left to disintegrate into a cattle track? What became of the plans to dual it?” His contact is [email protected].

Stooping too loo • Pedestrians and boda boda riders have been defecating in the otherwise pristine forest on Arboretum Road, Nairobi, Churchill Amatha reports. But the mere fact that they are forced to relieve themselves in the bush, he adds, is an indictment of the city county government for failing to provide public toilets, whose availability is a basic right.” His contact is [email protected].

Shunned farming • Listening to interviews with top 2021 KCPE exam performers, Thomas Yebei has noted that the majority hope to become neurosurgeons, engineers, lawyers, astronomers and so on. “I’m saddened that despite agriculture being our biggest contributor to GDP, the young brains don’t want to become farmers. Farming is not for failures.” His contact is [email protected].