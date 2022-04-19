UDA's threat to trash 2022/23 National Budget is ridiculous

Budget lie • The threat by UDA to trash the 2022/23 National Budget should the party win the August 9 general election does not make sense to Opiyo Oduwo. Says he: “Let’s face the facts. This is a straight lie that shouldn’t be used by politicians to hoodwink the people. The voters should ignore such statements. Politicians should always tell voters the truth.” His contact is [email protected].

Tantrums • Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has become the weakest link in the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance, remarks Prof Sam Chege. “Almost every day, he comes up with new conditions to back Raila Odinga’s bid. Azimio is better off without him. It should focus on selling its manifesto. There are other leaders from Ukambani who can mobilise voters.” His contact [email protected].

Poor service • The tendency by some teachers to ignore parents when they go to schools to consult with them is worrying, says Jacinta Sisi. Those found at the reception, she adds, will pretend to be busy on their phones, “making the parents feel less important”. This, she pleads, is an issue that should be urgently addressed by school heads or education officers. Her contact is [email protected].

Pain of war • The lack of a response to cries against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is surprising, says Graham Girvan, writing from Kimilili, Bungoma County. “Every day, there are reports of murders of civilians, including children, rape and destruction of cities. These acts of aggression are also having an adverse economic impact on Kenya, which will get worse.” His contact is [email protected].

Coalitions • April 28, the deadline for the political parties to file the names of their presidential running mates for the 2022 General Election, can’t come quickly enough for Jim Webo. “When the noise is not about the rigging of nominations, politicians are making demands and arm-twisting others. If they could go it alone, why did they sign up for the coalition parties? It’s quite irritating.”