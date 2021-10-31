Two-term governors should graciously exit counties

Retirement • Governors who will have served the maximum two five-year terms by next August should give way to other people to serve the counties, says Mathew Kipkorir. “While some have said they will not endorse anyone to inherit their seats, others claim to have done well and want to be given more time to serve the people. I urge them to retire peacefully.” His contact is [email protected].

Inflation • The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) should stop lying to Kenyans that the inflation index for October declined, says Carey Yiembe. “Just go to any supermarket and you will notice the prices rise every week. Who will fight for ‘Wanjiku’ (ordinary Kenyan) when our clueless leaders have thrown caution to the wind for the August 9, 2022 poll?” His contact [email protected].

Merit • As the 2022 General Election approaches, Carene Musungu has only one piece of advice for voters. They, she pleads, should vote for leaders based on merit and not tribe. “Kenyans complain about bad leaders after electing them, probably, because they belong to their communities. Ignore the campaign handouts and vote for the best.” Her contact is [email protected].

Face of Kenya • Kabete National Polytechnic in Kiambu County has shown the way by portraying the face of Kenya, remarks Godfrey Kanyagia. “Kudos! I’m really proud of you for the composition of your governing council, management board and all the departments. It’s unlike other national polytechnics, where meetings can actually be conducted in the local language.” His contact is [email protected].

Heroes • Nursery school teachers are the most forgotten of national heroes, remarks Eddah Waithaka. “They get little pay and suffer the disrespect. Instead, they should be appreciated for their determination to teach young children to read and write. Some people may not understand the pressure they endure when dealing with the young ones.” Her contact is [email protected].