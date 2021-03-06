Truck drivers too should be considered for Covid jabs

Cargo trucks

Cargo trucks queue outside the Port of Mombasa at Miritini awaiting to enter the Port of Mombasa in this photo taken on 20th February 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

What you need to know:

  • Bimal Shah wants truck drivers entering or leaving the country to also be given priority
  • Charge them even Sh2,000 to curb the cross-border transmission of the virus, he says.

Safety • With Covid-19 vaccines finally here, Bimal Shah is happy that health workers, security personnel and teachers, who are in the frontline, will begin to get the life-saving jabs. However, he wants truck drivers entering or leaving the country to also be given priority. “Charge them even Sh2,000 to curb the cross-border transmission of the virus.” His contact is bimal@broadway.co.ke.

