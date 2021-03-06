Truck drivers too should be considered for Covid jabs

Safety • With Covid-19 vaccines finally here, Bimal Shah is happy that health workers, security personnel and teachers, who are in the frontline, will begin to get the life-saving jabs. However, he wants truck drivers entering or leaving the country to also be given priority. “Charge them even Sh2,000 to curb the cross-border transmission of the virus.” His contact is bimal@broadway.co.ke.

Protocols • Politicians are proving to be the weakest link in the fight against Covid-19, says Meshack Osombe. The biggest irony, he adds, is that they are always warning that the threat is real and urging the people to strictly follow the Health ministry rules that they themselves blatantly flout. It happens at political rallies, where social distancing is ignored. His contact is ambalem93@gmail.com.

Crisis • The increasing teenage pregnancies during the Covid-19 pandemic are a serious national problem that calls for the right approach to solve, says Carolyne Rotich. “The solution does not lie in teaching girls about safe sex, which encourages misbehaviour.” She wants them taught the value of chastity until marriage and only engage in sex later”. Her contact is ccarsh@yahoo.com.

Tigray • The din brought about by the BBI in Kenya, Kinyua Thuku moans, “has clouded a major humanitarian disaster next door in Ethiopia”. He adds: “If the reports from Tigray are anything to go by, thousands of innocent people have died. Igad and the AU remained silent until Ireland raised matter with the UN. African countries need to end the crisis.” His contact is kinyua.thuku@gmail.com.

City planning • Even as he welcomes the ongoing efforts to turn Kisumu into a modern city, Eliab Otiato is not impressed with how it is being done, “It’s absurd to wake up one morning and ban motorists and cyclists from accessing the central business district. These people have business to do. In building a city, the most important aspect is proper planning.” His contact is mabwaeliab@gmail.com.